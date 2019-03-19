Harrogate's first-ever Vegan Tour shows 'inclusive' side

Harrogate's first-ever Vegan Tour is gearing up for its spring series with the message that Harrogate is now very much "inclusive" when it comes to dining out .

Presented by Kay Atkinson of Yorkshire Appetite Food Tours, the monthly walking tour round town takes place on Saturday afternoons and also celebrates what Harrogate independents have to offer.

New vegan-friendly restaurant for Harrogate



Kay said: "People have become more aware of how important what we eat is to our physical and mental well-being.

"They are making a decision based on their health needs and their political views to adopt a lifestyle free from animal products and restaurants are responding to this change by offering more and more vegan options – and indeed improving their vegan options.

"Until recently Harrogate didn’t have a restaurant that offered exclusively vegan or vegetarian food but the places we stop at on the tour show that you don’t have to.

"Food is meant to be shared and all these places believe in inclusivity where vegans can eat alongside non-vegans."

Starting at 3.30pm on a Saturday and running until 6pm, the Vegan Food Tour of Harrogate starts at Papa’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisines at Princes Square in the town centre with some delicious greek food.

It then moves onto Filmore and Union for one of their goodness bowls, before walking across town, pointing out some places of interest to Major Tom’s Social Club where there's a stop for vegan pizza before going to Nutrition Joe’s for dessert – sorbet/icecream and cake.

Finally, the tour finishes in the Little Ale House for an alcoholic drink – vegan beer from their great selection.

The next Vegan Tour of Harrogate dates are: 27th April, 11th May, 8th June, 13th July, 17th August and 28th September.

Last year Kay also offered a classic Harrogate Food Tour with stops at Starling, Yorkshire Tapas, Vanilli's, Hales and Farrahs which had support, too, from Mama Doreens, Olivers, Prologue and Cold Bath Deli.