Harrogate: New restaurant to open in ex-Jamie's spot

A new restaurant is to open in Harrogate with impeccable Yorkshire credentials.

The Wagyu Bar & Grill will be located on the spot on Parliament Street left vacant when Jamie’s Italian restaurant closed last year and is likely to create scores of new jobs in Harrogate.

The new independent restaurant, the brainchild of Warrendale Farm, a long-established family business near York, is pledging to offer the finest quality British Wagyu beef in a "gate to plate" steak exercise from its own award-winning farm at Warter near Pocklington.

The name itself, Wagyu refers to any of the four Japanese breeds of beef cattle.

The steak is renowned for its health benefits compared to normal slices of beef.

As many as 20 to 30 jobs are set to be created by the new restaurant which is set to open in April or May.

A major refurbishment is also to take place on the premises.



Some vacancies at The Wagyu Bar & Grill are already being advertised online at indeed.co.uk including an assistant restaurant manager and restaurant manager.



The Wagyu Bar & Grill is also to open a restaurant in York in mid-March.

