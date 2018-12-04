Harrogate: New app with map of Christmas Shop windows

A new app for Harrogate shops to coincide with the town's appearance in a hit Channel 5 documentary has already achieved 1,000 downloads.

The town's retail sector will be the star of a festive documentary series for the second year running this Saturday when Harrogate: A Great Yorkshire Christmas is broadcast.

This welcome slice bit of media exposure for Harrogate's shops has received a big plug in the Radio Times magazine already.



John Fox, chairman of The Harrogate at Christmas Group, which raises money for the town centre's Christmas lights each year, as well as organising the Christmas Shop window competition, said he was aware that there were visitors who saw last year’s Channel 5 programme and were now coming back to Harrogate this year.



Some had been asking for a map showing the location of the Christmas Shop Window entries but The Harrogate at Christmas Group has gone one better by producing a helplful app in conjunction with Snafl, a mobile phone app.

So far the new app has had more than 1,000 downloads



John said: "It is easy to download the app. Once downloaded you can open the map to show where all the entries are located. Snafl will be trialled in Harrogate until the end of January 2019."



The Snafl app provides consumers with lots of incentives to go into shops, restaurants and other outlets.

Throughout December Snafl are running some “freebie” offers for consumers, which they are sponsoring to drive further app downloads, app useage and redemptions.



John Fox said businesses who awere not involved with the Christmas Shop Window Competition can still participate on Snafl. There is no cost during the trial.

The businesses decide what offers go onto Snafl and for how long.



So far a total 77 retailers have signed up, of which 68 have already posted 220 offers and incentives to date.



Any Harrogate businesses interested in being involved in the app, should contact Kirk Winstanley at kirkwinstanley@hotmail.com



Harrogate: A Great Yorkshire Christmas will be broadcast on Saturday, December 8 at 8.10pm.

