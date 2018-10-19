Harrogate Lib Dem backs shops campaign

Support is flooding in for The Harrogate Advertiser’s Love Your High Street campaign, including from a leading Liberal Democrat..

Following the launch of the campaign last week, our drive to support local shops with our profile pieces in the run up to Christmas has since received the backing of the Liberal Democrats’ prospective parliamentary candidate for the district.

Love Your High Street - A campaign by the Harrogate Advertiser and CardFactory.

Judith Rogerson, Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency said: "I was very pleased to see the Advertiser launch the ‘’Love Your High Street’ campaign last week and particularly welcome the call to reform business rates.

"The future of our town centres is always high up the list of issues that people raise when I ask them about their local priorities. And as a resident of Harrogate town centre myself it is always noticeable to me when another shop or restaurant is left empty.



"Despite the challenges facing our high streets there are reasons to remain positive. We are lucky to have some wonderful independent businesses in our area – Castlegate in Knaresborough has always stood out to me as a real gem that has such character and a strong sense of community spirit.

"It’s great that local businesses are pro-actively working together and exploring new initiatives like the BID to find ways to sustain and revive our town centres in Harrogate and Knaresborough.



"It is the responsibility of the council to make sure that our town centres are well maintained so that they are attractive places for people to visit and spend their money.

"But at the end of the day it is down to each of us if we want our local shops and businesses to grow and thrive.

"If we don’t use them they won’t survive. That is why I whole-heartedly support this campaign!"

