Harrogate International Festivals gain new backer

Harrogate estate agent Nicholls Tyreman has signed up to become a Premier Partner of Harrogate International Festivals.

The Premier Partner scheme invites businesses to support the arts charity’s year-round delivery.

Harrogate International Festivals has an annual £8.2m economic impact on the town’s tourism economy, yet it receives just 2 per cent of its funding from public money. The rest comes from ticket sales, sponsor support and philanthropy.

Operating for over half a century, it has brought star acts to Harrogate. Recent names include Van Morrison, JK Rowling, and Dan Brown - as well as providing a platform for new talent with its Young Musicians series.

James Tyreman, director of Nicholls Tyreman, said: “The Tyreman family has a long history in Harrogate, so we have grown with Harrogate International Festivals which has been a beacon for culture and the arts for over half a century. We share their values and ambition for our district.

“Delivering world-class events, alongside its outreach and educational work, the Festivals ensure Harrogate remains one of the best places to live and work with a vibrant cultural festival, so we are delighted to offer our support for this valued arts charity.”

Alongside its annual Sunday Series and flagship summer Music Festival, Harrogate International Festivals runs two major literature festivals – the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival and the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival. The arts charity also delivers year-round outreach and education projects.

It encourages young people to engage with the arts through its ‘Library of Live’ programme, with a limited number of free tickets for under-18s currently available for its Sunday Series concerts.

Thanking Nicholls Tyreman for its support, Sharon Canavar, CEO of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “As well as a shared heritage, both our organisations are always looking at how best to evolve and invest in the future.”