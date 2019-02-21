Harrogate indie moves into Damn Yankee location

A successful Harrogate independent is to take over one of the town's longest-established restaurants.

The team behind Burgers & More is moving into the Damn Yankee, which has been in Harrogate since 1972 and has been hailed as the "the oldest independent hamburger restaurant in the country."

In moving its home from it current location below ground level in The Kimberley Hotel on Kings Road, Burgers & More boss Ian Coumont intends to build on the heritage of this famous American-style diner - even retaining the name, partially at least.

But there will be a major freshen-up of the whole premises.



Ian Coumont said: "We have taken over the old Damn Yankee site at 4 Station Parade and will rebrand it as Burgers & More @original damn yankee.

"But we are doing a full refurb from kitchen to the restaurant before we open."



In the past, Burgers & More has been praised on a regular blog by fellow indie Baltzersen's cafe for the quality of its burgers and for offering "a warm welcome, generous portions and creative toppings."



It's move into the Damn Yankee looks set to give a new new shot of life to this long-established, much-loved Harrogate institution.



The restaurant at Station Parade is currently closed while the refresh is taking place and the big Damn Yankee sign outside has been taken down.



Ian Coumont said Burgers & More @the original damn yankee would open its doors next month with two 'soft launches' on Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21.

The full official opening will take place on Friday, March 22.



Restaurant bookings for Burgers & More @the original damn yankee are being taken now.