Harrogate in UK's top ten 'most welcoming cities'

Harrogate has been named among the UK’s top ten most welcoming towns and cities.

The town has won the accolade based on customers reviews at Booking.com.

The scores in the 2018 Guest Review Awards revealed Harrogate was seventh top in the entire country, narrowly behind the likes of, mainly, coastal locations such as Stornoway, Weymouth, Perth, Blackpool and Paignton.



The overall winner was the Scottish market town of Stirling.



The awards also highlighted the age old favourite, bed & breakfast, as the most welcoming accommodation type in the UK.



For the seventh annual edition of the awards, 759,845 properties in total across 219 countries and territories were given an award.

Richard Spencer, CEO of Visit Harrogate, said: “Harrogate is a regular award-winner when it comes to our accommodation sector, and rightly so. Harrogate was described by Booking.com as ‘fashionable’ but it’s the warm and welcoming qualities that stood out in these awards.

"That’s thanks to the hard-working people in our hospitality sector. Our district has an enviable mix of quality B&Bs, classic and contemporary hotels, luxury apartments and camping, glamping and country house experiences across the District.

"The awards add to the strong reputation of our tourism sector as Harrogate prepares to ‘Welcome the World’ for the UCI World Road Championships. A huge congratulations to The Kimberley Hotel who received a 2018 award from Booking.com.”



Significantly, in the top 10 countries most awarded, the UK has been ranked seventh, with 31,206 properties receiving a coveted Guest Review Award.



One particular Harrogate hotel was signalled out for an individual award for being outstanding - The Kimberley Hotel which offers 70 bedrooms on Kings Road near Harrogate Convention Centre.



To be recognised with an award, properties had to have an average review score of 8.0 or higher based on at least 5 reviews as of 11:59pm on October 31, 2018.

Only customers who have actually stayed at an accommodation can leave a review of their experience on Booking.com



