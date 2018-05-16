Harrogate drinks firm links up with Jet2.com

Harrogate-based premium gin brand Slingsby has confirmed a major new listing with leading leisure airline Jet2.com to list their award-winning gins as part of their inflight retail offering.

From this month, Slingsby’s newly released Experience Box will be available to customers travelling from the airline’s nine UK bases to sun and city destinations right across Europe.

The experience boxes combine three miniature (5cl) bottles of Slingsby’s popular London Dry Gin, Yorkshire Rhubarb Gin and Navy Strength Ggins.

The listing with Jet2.com marks Slingsby’s first on-board retail opportunity and a natural fit for the artisan brand in the travel retail market. Both Slingsby Gin and Jet2.com are Yorkshire-based companies that have been recognised with multiple award wins each year for their world-class products and services.

Co-founder and managing director of Spirit of Harrogate, Mike Carthy, said: " We are delighted to be listed as part of Jet2.com’s inflight retail offering. Slingsby shares many of the same brand values with Jet2.com, as proud Yorkshire brands that both put the customer at the forefront of everything we say or do."

Marcus Black, Spirit of Harrogate’s joint co-founder and managing director, said: "It’s an exciting time for Slingsby as we extend into travel retail and we’re looking forward to the journey and seeing how Jet2.com customers respond to our premium range of gins."