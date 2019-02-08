Harrogate brand's link-up with Michelin star chef

One of Harrogate' leading brands has linked up with one of Britain's most daring restaurants to create a luxurious limited edition gin.

Slingsby Gin is exploring its creative and daring side through a collaboration with Michelin-starred restaurant The Man Behind The Curtain.

The premium bespoke gin is distilled with the finest locally sourced botanicals from Slingsby’s native Yorkshire, along with unusual ingredients including plankton and Exmoor Caviar.

The carefully selected components aim to capture the elaborate and distinctive style of The Man Behind the Curtain, infusing flavours which are designed to accompany a savoury palette and complement the restaurant’s imaginative menu.

The central Leeds eatery is the brainchild of the renowned chef Michael O’Hare, famed for his extraordinary flavour combinations and eccentric culinary style. Michael O’Hare has previously taken part in BBC2s The Great British Menu and has appeared as a guest chef on Saturday Kitchen.

The Man Behind the Curtain will be pairing the gin, described as savoury, unique and deliciously bold, with Lillet-Blanc as a Classic Martini, Vichy Catalan Tonic as a Gin and Tonic, and will also be served as a semi-fredo with lemon.

To further exaggerate the flavour this gin is served with a spoonful of caviar.

The gin is priced at £100 per bottle, a very limited number of bottles will be available to purchase in the restaurant.

Michael O’Hare said: “It’s been extremely fun to work with Slingsby Gin. Their product is already top quality and it was nice to have the opportunity to put our own stamp on it, and cannot wait for our customers to try it.”

Mike Carthy from Spirit of Harrogate said: “We’re huge fans of Michael's creativity and unique menu creations, so it was an honour to be asked to create him such a distinctive Gin. The process of working with such strong and unique flavours was fun, and we’re very proud of the finished product”.

Slingsby Gin is well known for experimental flavours and using different ingredients.

Tester flavours can be found in the flagship store On Montpellier Parade, with some of the most popular being made into permanent flavours, in the case of the award winning Slingsby Rhubarb Gin.

Slingsby Gin’s vision is to capture the essence of Harrogate in a bottle, drawing on the town’s natural assets.

Complementing water drawn from the world renowned Harrogate aquifer, the key ingredients of Slingsby Gin are hand-grown local plants which are synonymous with the beautiful and restorative nature of Harrogate.