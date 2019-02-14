Golf ace speaks at Business Luncheon

A record audience packed into Pavilions of Harrogate for the first Harrogate Business Luncheon of the year on Friday.

More than 570 businesspeople from across the district filled the room to hear the guest speaker, Thomas Bjørn, who is Denmark’s best-ever golfer and captained Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team in 2018.

Tanya Matthews, of organiser Howard Matthews Partnership, said: “We changed the format this time, so Thomas was first introduced by Dave McIntyre, and then he answered questions, rather than giving a scripted address as usual. It went down very well indeed. Thomas is very personable and entertaining, and everybody loved it.”

The event was sponsored by national commercial insurance firm Jelf, which has offices in Harrogate.

The Harrogate Business Luncheon is held three times a year and is supported by Lloyds Bank, Williams Investment Management and the Harrogate Advertiser Series.