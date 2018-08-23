Get involved: Just hours to Harrogate town centre survey deadline

Today is the day. There is just four hours left for readers to get their views across in our Town Centre Survey, either online or in our print editiion,

The survey has already had a fantastic response with hundreds of people filling in the survey which gives everyone the chance to have their say on positive ways of improving Harrogate town centre.



Once the Harrogate Advertiser has collated the results, we will be presenting your views to Harrogate Borough Council, the Business Improvement District team, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce and Visit Harrogate.



In more good news, another major organisation has thrown its weight behind the Harrogate Advertiser’s Town Centre Survey.



The chief executive of Visit Harrogate, a private sector-led organisation backed partly by Harrogate Borough Council, said it was important the entire community got involved in the debate.



Richard Spencer said: “We are officially supporting the Harrogate Advertiser’s big town centre survey as we must all, as consumers and visitors, share the responsibility of this conversation.

“All the team here have filled out the survey and it only took a few minutes - a great opportunity to think about the future of the High Street as it changes, as it always has done, and this is our chance to contribute to the debate on how we keep Harrogate town relevant and viable.

“For me, that means a place where communities of people, locals and visitors, meet, share and be entertained.”



There has been a big response since the Harrogate Advertiser launched its Town Centre Survey online and in print nearly three weeks to give the public the chance to have their say on positive ways of improving Harrogate town centre.



The aim of the survey is to ensure the public gets the chance to air its own ideas on the subject.



VisitHarrogate is keen to counter general concern over the wave of recent closures in Harrogate town centre’s retail sector, mainly of national chains.



While recognising the challenges, it is convinced that positive new ideas will safeguard Harrogate town centre’s future success.



Richard Spencer said: “Visit Harrogate, as the destination marketing agency for the town and district, working with local businesses, aims to attract over one million new visitors to the area over the next three years.

“Continuously reinvigorating and re-fashioning our town centre offer will play a key role in achieving that ambition. Harrogate, like any town in the UK, is facing unprecedented challenges of change in both peoples shopping habits and the retail landscape.

“Nostalgia will not save the High Street. But providing a place for people to gather and engage and have a great shareable experience - well, that’s a different matter.

“It’s time for us all to join the conversation.”



The deadline for completing our survey online or in print is today, Friday, August 24, at 1pm.



The results will be published in the Harrogate Advertiser next Thursday, August 30.

If you are filling in the form on paper form, please returrn it to: Harrogate Advertiser, 1 Cardale Park, Harrogate, HG3 1RZ.

