Free coffee: changes at Waitrose Harrogate

Waitrose in Harrogate hasn't only taken 'green' measures recently, it's also about to toughen up its rules on free coffee.

Members of this popular top end supermarket chain can claim a free coffee each day with a purchase.



But the high end supermarket chain cracked down on non-environmentally friendly paper waste earlier this year by a complete ban on paper cups in favour of customers bringing their own reusable cups.



So popular is the free coffee that now Waitrose is set to instal swipe card machines at the coffee machines in their store to prevent any non-member and unscruplous types helping themselves to a free coffee they are not entitled to.



Located off Station Parade, Harrogate Waitrose's approach to parking is also in the spotlight.



Despite its high quality status, Harrogate Waitrose once featured in the Daily Mail in an article headlined "Britain's ten worst parking spaces are revealed" feature.

Notorious for its tight parking bays and narrow turning circles, one driver even claimed he had to climb out the boot to exit his car.



In another tightening of the rules, customers can park for free in the Harrogate Waitrose car park for two hours but, to ensure, people don't abuse the situation and pop into town to shop elsewhere for hours on end, a private parking firm is being called into control parking.

Harrogate street: This may be shopping's future