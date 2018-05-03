Food producers put  power into Pedalthon

More than 350 cyclists taking part in this year’s Carter Jonas LandAid Pedalthon will be powered around the course by food and drink provided by local producers.

Organised by Iconic Cycling Events, the event, which is the largest annual charity bike ride for the business community in Yorkshire, takes place on Friday, May 11.

The epic 40- and 80-mile ride is co-sponsored by Masham brewer T&R Theakston, and is supported by Yorkshire Tea, the Wensleydale Creamery, Riverford Organic Farmers, Appleton’s butchers, Heck Food, Yorkshire Provender and Brymor Ice Cream.

It will raise money for LandAid, the property industry charity working to end youth homelessness in the UK. The money used will go towards the renovation of empty and derelict properties in the region, bringing them back into use as affordable and safe homes. To date the ride has raised more than £40,000 for charity.

Clare Davey, senior energy specialist at property consultancy Carter Jonas, said: “Yorkshire is rightly proud of its magnificent produce and this is a real point of difference for our ride. We’re delighted to have so many of Yorkshire’s fantastic producers supporting our efforts to raise money to support those at risk of youth homelessness again this year.

“The food on offer is always a huge attraction for the riders who come from all over the UK, enabling them to enjoy a taste of the landscape as well as riding through it.”

For more information and to register, visit the website www.yorkshirepedalthon.co.uk.