Firm signs up to boost  northern economy

A Harrogate firm that specialises in refurbishing and reselling old IT equipment is one of four across the North to have signed up as an official Northern Powerhouse partner.

Techbuyer joins Hitachi, New Balance and Playdale in the network of partners, which collectively aim to maximise the economic potential of the North.

Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry MP said: “Having these trailblazing exporters join the Northern Powerhouse Partners programme is a real boost to our efforts to fuel enterprise and growth in the North of England.”

Techbuyer is one of the UK’s fastest-growing tech businesses, with 57 per cent of its sales coming from overseas.

Kevin Towers, managing director of Techbuyer, said: “Techbuyer has found everything we need to run and grow our business right here in the North and we’d like to promote the opportunities and potential we see around us.

“Last year, over 57 per cent of our sales shipped internationally and having our main distribution centre in North Yorkshire has been great for national and international trade.

“We live and work in a thriving location with a wide range of businesses – from SMEs to international, traditional to innovative – providing us with services, customers and stock suppliers.

“Increased connectivity and investment is surely key to addressing the current imbalance between North and South and showcasing the development and successes of northern businesses like ours is one way to achieve this.”