Firm lands deal with world cycling body

A Harrogate company has been named the Official Cycling Tour Guide of the 2019 UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

Struggle Events will be hosting corporate cycling events for the UCI’s key partners leading up to the Championships.

After Harrogate was showcased to the international cycling world during the 2014 Tour de France Grand Départ, the UCI selected Harrogate as the finish location for the nine days of racing between September 21 to 29. It will be the first time Great Britain has hosted the Championships since 1982.

The races will further enhance Yorkshire’s reputation as a world-class cycling destination following the highly successful and internationally renowned Tour de Yorkshire, held annually since 2015.

Struggle Events, which was set up by Harrogate couple Matthew Mannakee and Victoria Tremlin, was chosen by the world governing body of cycling because of their local knowledge and expertise in hosting corporate cycling events.

Matthew Mannakee, managing director of Struggle Events, said: “Having the chance to work with the UCI and host some of the world’s biggest cycling companies is a massive opportunity to raise our profile even further within the industry.”

Since the business’s inception in 2015, Struggle Events has built a reputation for delivering quality custom-built corporate cycling events across Yorkshire. Struggle Events now boast a busy calendar of corporate events throughout the summer in 2019 but believe their partnership with the UCI will see them increase enquiries from national and international businesses looking to host their own corporate cycling events in and around Harrogate.

Mr Mannakee added: “Our attention to detail, our understanding of a client’s business objective and our aim to put their brand at the forefront of their event, has attracted many companies to use our cycling events as a new way to network, entertain clients or just raise the profile of their business. It looks like corporate cycling is fast becoming the new golf.”