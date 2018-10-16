Firm helps TK Maxx and Next buy British

Harrogate-based retail sourcing company The Great British Exchange (GBE) has been working with TK Maxx and Next online to promote British design and manufacturing.

The GBE has collaborated with Next to create a Best of British collection of men’s accessories and gifts for its online store.

A separate venture with UK trade body The Giftware Association has helped TK Maxx develop relationships with UK designers and manufacturers and introduce a range of British-made gifts to its stores.

The ventures aim to give greater accessibility to products normally confined to regional or independent stores.

GBE business development manager Anna Jones said: “Both initiatives will give the retailers a real point of difference on the high street and are a massive boost for British manufacturing.

“Best of British introduces Next customers to exciting new products from some of the most talented up-and-coming designers and makers in the UK.”

The GBE’s Keir Hayter has worked closely with The Giftware Association on the project with TK Maxx.

She said: “This initiative is designed to promote some of the most exciting British brands and offer TK Maxx customers something that is really new and different.

“We have enjoyed working with the buyers to provide the support needed to turn this project around within just a few months.”

Sarah Ward, CEO of the Giftware Association, said: “The range and quality of British giftware that has been considered and selected during this process has proved just how much talent exists amongst our members.

“We are delighted that a major retailer like TK Maxx has recognised the potential in the UK giftware market and we are grateful to The Great British Exchange for their support with sourcing, logistics and bringing everything together within such a tight timeframe.”