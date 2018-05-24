Firm hails success of first two apprentices

Two apprentices at a landscaping supplies firm have been offered full-time contracts after passing their course with flying colours.

Green-tech, based at Arkendale, between Knaresborough and Boroughbridge, took on its first recruits last year, when Kate Farrer joined the marketing department and Sam Styan joined the sales department, both studying for a level three business administration apprenticeship.

Sales adviser Sam Styan said: “Right from the start I just felt ‘one of the team’; the year has passed really quickly and now I have a formal qualification and a permanent employment contract. Best decision I ever made!”

Apprenticeships are government funded work-based training programmes for over-16s. They combine practical, on-the-job training with study for a nationally recognised qualification.

Managing director Rachel Kay said the company has a vacancy for a buying apprentice and will be taking on more apprentices as it grows.

“We have been pleasantly surprised at how easy the apprenticeships have been to administer and manage; there has been a lot of support to guide our business along this path,” she said. “Our experience has been really positive and one we would recommend to any other business seeking to expand.”