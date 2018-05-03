Fink and Farmison win at deli awards

The district was well represented at the national Farm Shop & Deli Awards, taking the top spot in two categories.

Fink, a speciality food shop in Boroughbridge, won Village Store/Local Shop of the Year, and Ripon-based Farmison was named Online Business of the Year, as well as claiming the award for the best North East retailer. Fodder in Harrogate was commended in the Foodhall of the Year category.

One of the judges at the awards, which took place at the NEC in Birmingham, said: “Fink ticks all the boxes for me – a community-minded retailer which goes out of its way to offer its customers a service it wouldn’t get elsewhere.

“As well as helping its customers in small ways which really add up, they champion their street and town, which is a great thing.

Fink founders Hugh Fink and Sharon Longcroft said: “We are thrilled to receive such a prestigious award. We would like to thank all of our customers for their support and all of our staff for their hard work and commitment.”