Fast-growing power specialist scoops international award

A power specialist based in Wetherby has continued its rapid rise to prominence by being named Newcomer of the Year at the prestigious global Energy Risk Awards.

The firm’s win in the awards, which are organised by Risk.net, was confirmed at the USA Awards dinner held in Texas last week. It will receive the award in London next month.

N-ERGY provides commercial management services for the industrial power industry, and specialises in designing embedded generation systems, including solar and anaerobic digestion (AD) plants.

The business also provides operational and maintenance services and operates internationally.

It was founded just four years ago with four employees, but has experienced a period of rapid growth and now employs 30 people.

The company is forecast to increase its year-on-year revenue to over £1m in the 2017-18 financial year, and its order book for 2018-19 is already in excess of £2.5m.

N-ERGY founder and managing director, David Bowman, said: “The energy and commodity sectors are changing faster than ever before, and the 2018 Energy Risk Awards recognise the players in the energy and commodity risk management fields that are out in front of this wave of change.

“It’s fantastic to see our recent and continued growth recognised with such a prestigious award, received in the company of some of the world’s true big hitters from a range of industries.

“Receiving the Newcomer of the Year Award reflects the progress we have made, while also recognising our potential for real growth in the years ahead, delivering power and energy services to clients globally.

“From employing just four people in March of last year, our expert team is now 30 strong, and we have plans to grow that number even further in the months ahead.”

The Energy Risk Awards recognise the businesses that are most innovative in their deal-making and most appreciated by their clients. This year’s other winners include BNP Paribas, Thomson Reuters, BP and Accenture.