Excellence in Business Awards: finalists gather in Harrogate for exclusive event

Some of the finest businesses in the region will come together this evening at an exclusive event for the finalists of this year’s Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards.

The event, to be held at the Fat Badger bar and grill in Harrogate, will be a valuable networking opportunity, as well as a chance for the shortlisted companies to meet their rivals on friendly terms.

It will also be an opportunity for them to get to know the award sponsors.

The awards, now in their 14th year, are sponsored by Harrogate estate agent Verity Frearson. Individual category sponsors include Cicada Communications, Berwins Solicitors, Leathers the Accountants, Rudding Park, Si Recruitment, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, Harrogate Borough Council and Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.

Jean MacQuarrie, editor of the Harrogate Advertiser series, which also includes the Ripon Gazette, Wetherby News, Knaresborough Post and Nidderdale Herald, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for all the finalists and really adds to the value of entering and being shortlisted.”

The winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on Thursday, April 4 at Pavilions of Harrogate.

The event will be preceded by a drinks reception hosted by Harrogate energy company CNG Ltd and will be presented by veteran BBC Look North anchorman Harry Gration MBE.

Tickets (£68+VAT or £615+VAT for a table of 10) are available at https://harrogateexcellenceinbusiness2019.eventbrite.co.uk