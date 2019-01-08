Excellence in Business Awards: April date set

A date has been set for the awards ceremony of the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards.

The glittering ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 4 and will be sponsored once again by Harrogate estate agents Verity Frearson.

This year, they will be held for the first time at the Pavilions of Harrogate, and will be presented by veteran BBC Look North anchorman Harry Gration MBE.

The awards, which are now in their 14th year, aim to recognise the best of the region’s business talent and have become a highlight of the region’s business calendar.

The award categories open for entries are:

• Best Small Business (1 to 10 employees)

• Best Medium Business (11 to 50 employees)

• Best Large Business (more than 50 employees)

• Best Rural Business

• Best Employer

• Best Tourism Business

• Best Family-Run Business

• Best Company Website

• Apprenticeship Award

• Customer Service Award

• Green Business Award (businesses with 1 to 49 employees)

• Green Business Award (businesses with 50+ employees)

• Achievement in Technology

• Business Personality of the Year

• Lifetime Achievement

Award entries will be accepted from businesses of any size and in any sector, based within the circulation areas of the Harrogate Advertiser, Ripon Gazette, Wetherby News, Knaresborough Post and Nidderdale Herald. That’s a vast area covering more than 500 square miles, which is home to thousands of eligible businesses.

Judges are not looking for lengthy submissions – bullet points about the core strengths of the business, and evidence of success, are sufficient.

The closing date for entries is midday on Monday, March 4. To enter, just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk and click on ‘Nominate’.