Energy expert named regional awards finalist

A young Wetherby-based energy expert, who emigrated to this country from Jordan after studying at the University of Leeds, has been named a regional finalist by Forward Ladies in the Women in Business Awards 2018 in September.

Ayah Alfawaris is an energy research analyst for Wetherby-based power solutions company N-ERGY, and a former Young Energy Professional of the Year international award winner; an award she received from the Association of Energy Engineers in 2014.

The Forward Ladies Awards recognise the achievements of businesswomen in the UK. Alfawaris has been named as a finalist in the Emerging Leader category in the Yorkshire, North East and Scotland region.

N-ERGY data analyst, Ayah Alfawaris, said: “It is a real privilege to be nominated alongside many other talented women who are excelling in their chosen field.

“I am grateful to N-ERGY for the opportunities they have offered me following my graduation from the University of Leeds, which has given me the opportunity to get to understand the energy sector in the UK.”

Before moving to the UK in 2016, Alfawaris, 29, was a member of the energy sector in Jordan, leading solar energy projects, and volunteering to spread awareness about renewable energy to school and university students, and professional associations.

Alfawaris contributed to the country’s first Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Report in 2013 and lobbied to influence renewable energy laws.

After gaining a master’s degree in sustainability and business in 2017, she joined the team at N-ERGY.

Established by former RAF engineer David Bowman in 2014, the business is a market leader in the capacity and balancing market, designing and delivering Short Term Operating Reserve (STOR) and battery storage solutions for developers and owner-operators.

Ayah added: “As an energy research analyst, I research and analyse emerging technologies, market trends and policies to understand how they affect our business, and if they create any new opportunities for us to tap into.”

N-ERGY founder and managing director, David Bowman, said: “Since joining N-ERGY in November, Ayah has proven herself to be a fine asset to the business and to the UK power industry as a whole.

“Her role with us includes conducting research into the UK’s capacity market and analysing the challenges and opportunities that exist in the power and energy marketplace. Ayah is a vital part of our growing team and this shortlisting is a reward for her hard work and sheer talent.”

The Forward Ladies Yorkshire, North East and Scotland Regional Final will be held at Crowne Plaza, Newcastle, on Friday September 14.