Deadline extension boosts entry numbers to Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards 2018

Entries have been flooding in to the Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards since the deadline was extended last week.

Scores of companies have entered the awards already, and with 11 days to go before the new deadline falls at noon on Monday, February 19, organisers are expecting record numbers of nominations.

Jean MacQuarrie, editor of the Harrogate Advertiser Series, said: “The original deadline was set for last Monday, but feedback from the business community suggested that we’d left companies with too little time to devote to their entries.

“We’ve listened, and the extension has done exactly what it was meant to; it’s really boosted numbers of entries.”

The awards, which are sponsored by Harrogate estate agent Verity Frearson, celebrate the most dynamic companies in the region’s business community.

They are open to companies based in any of the circulation areas of the Harrogate Advertiser Series – a 500-square-mile area that includes Ripon, Knaresborough, Nidderdale, Wetherby, Boroughbridge, Masham, Tadcaster, Sherburn-in-Elmet, and everywhere in between. Entry is free of charge.

The black-tie awards ceremony has become one of the highlights of the region’s business calendar.

This year’s event, hosted by Ms MacQuarrie and Sir Gary Verity, will be held at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Thursday, April 19.

To enter the awards, just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk and click on Nominate.