Company behind The Potting Shed in Harrogate goes into administration

Burning Night, the Leeds-based bar company that owns Bierkeller, was placed into the hands of joint administrators from Begbies Traynor in September.

The company’s remaining nine subsidiary businesses have now also been put into administration, including Harrogate Bar Co. Ltd which owns the Potting Shed in Harrogate.

But the administrators say the businesses are all open and operating as usual.

Joint administrator Andrew Mackenzie said: “It is business as usual, with these six popular bar and restaurant venues continuing to trade and we are very optimistic that appropriate buyers will be found.

“We are already speaking to several interested parties and hope to be able to conclude sales in the near future in order to bring about the optimum outcome for the businesses’ creditors, staff and customer.”

The nine subsidiary businesses are Visionary Leisure Ltd, Sports Café 2008 (Leeds) Ltd, Contactwith Ltd, Crossingarea Ltd, Anotherdate Ltd, Organisetime Ltd, Startermode Ltd, Supplyof Ltd and Harrogate Bar Co. Ltd

Trading as Bierkeller, Shooters Bar, Around the World Bar, Smokin’ Bar & Kitchen and The Potting Shed, the venues are in Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham and Harrogate.

Begbies Traynor’s Andrew Mackenzie, Julian Pitts and Christopher Brooksbank of O’Haras Limited were appointed as joint administrators for the nine subsidiaries on December 7.

Management agent Convivial Management Solutions has been instructed by the administrators to run the venues while buyers are sought.