Business Awards: entering “could pay off spectacularly” companies told

The entry period for the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards is coming to a close, with just days to go before the deadline falls at noon on Monday.

The freshly rebranded awards, which celebrate the best of the business community in the Harrogate district, Wetherby, Tadcaster and all points in between, are open to businesses of every size and in every sector, so long as they are based within the circulation area of this paper or one of its sister titles.

There is a category for every type of business and companies may enter in as many categories as they wish.

Jean MacQuarrie, editor of the newspaper series, urged hopeful companies to get their entry in before the deadline.

“With just a few days left to enter, time is short for any business that fancies its chances.

“But the good news is that entering is really easy and it doesn’t take long.

“Just go to the awards website at www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk and follow the links.

“You never know – investing just a few minutes today could pay off spectacularly!”

The shortlisted company will be invited to an exclusive finalists’ networking event and the winners will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday, April 4.

For the first time, the black-tie event will take place at the Pavilions of Harrogate and will be hosted by veteran BBC Look North broadcaster Harry Gration MBE.

To enter the awards, just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk before noon on Monday, March 4.