Brexit planning: Leeds City Region firms to head to Harrogate for major event

Business leaders from across Yorkshire will be converging on Harrogate to discuss preparations for Brexit and to share their experiences with other exporters from the Leeds City Region.

Taking place on March 14, the ‘BrExport’ breakfast round-table event will be co-hosted by the Institute of Directors (IoD) and ExportExchange, and open to directors of companies across the Leeds City Region.

Natalie Sykes, regional director of the IoD in Yorkshire and the North East, said: “Whilst Westminster remains shrouded in the thick fog that is Brexit, we are delighted to be working with ExportExchange to support regional businesses who want to harness the opportunities presented by global trade to enable them to grow.

Businesses interested in attending the event, which runs from 8.30 to 10am on Thursday, March 14 at The West Park Hotel in Harrogate, should register interest via the ExportExchange website at exportexchange.co.uk.

Victoria Boldison, network manager at ExportExchange, said: “Having polled over 100 exporters and our 60 patrons to ask what they wanted to see from our 2019 series of events, the number-one request was to learn about what other companies are doing to work around the uncertainties of Brexit.

“The event will be a really positive exchange of information and ideas, and we hope to attract new firms to join the ExportExchange network and benefit from the experience of other Yorkshire business people who are getting on with exporting, regardless of the political situation.”

The ExportExchange.co.uk initiative, which launched in 2017 to bring together experts in overseas trade within firms from the Leeds City Region, has helped share exporting knowledge with many growing exporters who have registered to receive advice from experienced Yorkshire mentors or ‘patrons’.

The ExportExchange ‘Live’ quarterly events have been designed to provide real life examples of export opportunities and the resources available to new or growing exporters, from grants and matched funding to export documentation, research services and loan funding.

The ExportExchange programme is backed by the European Regional Development Fund and supported by the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), the Department for International Trade (DIT), and a number of private-sector export specialists.