Black Sheep unveils new-look centre

Black Sheep Brewery has unveiled a new look to its award-winning visitor centre, following a major refurbishment at the Masham-based brewery.

The bar area has been updated with a “craft keg beer wall”, new furniture, and large “bottled light boxes” made of clear Black Sheep bottles. A lounge area has also been created on the mezzanine, with the bistro and Sheepy Shop revamped, following the investment.

It is estimated that 30,000 people descend on Masham each year to visit the Black Sheep Brewery Visitor Centre.

Sales and marketing director Jo Theakston said: “This is a significant investment for Black Sheep that further strengthens our offering at the Visitor Centre, which has grown to become a major attraction in Yorkshire.

“Everyone ranging from local tradespeople and our team have worked extremely hard to revamp the visitor centre, as we look to build on the success it has enjoyed over the years.

“Black Sheep is a major employer in Masham, so we are hoping to attract even more people to the Visitor Centre and make it a much more focal point in the town where guests can enjoy a meal, have a pint with friends or use our space for meetings and social gatherings.”