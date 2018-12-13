Big new store opens in Harrogate

A large new store has opened in the heart of Harrogate giving the town centre a Christmas boost.

Located at a prime spot in Victoria Shopping Centre, the 11,419 square feet of the new Next is the biggest name to move into this crucial part of the town's retail sector for years.

Tim Matthews, property manager for Savills; Jake Earnshaw, Next Harrogate store manager; James White, manager of Victoria Shopping Centre, and Lyn Wardell, deputy centre manager.

Victoria Shopping Centre manager James White Centre said he was delighted to be welcoming another important addition to Harrogate as a shopping destination.

He said: “We have a great selection of stores here at Victoria Shopping Centre, including TK Maxx, The Body Shop, New Look and the recently opened Poundland, so we’re excited to add Next to our offering.”

“The arrival of Next is fantastic for the centre and great news for Harrogate."

The new store on Cambridge Street is dominated by a large sweeping escalator and sees women's wear take the whole ground floor.

Upstairs contains menswear, an expanded children's section and a much larger home section compared to its existing branch on James Street.

The new Next also boasts host of festive season offers for Harrogate shoppers.

James White said: “Next will be supporting our Boxing Day Bonanza, where we are giving five random shoppers the chance to win one £50 voucher for five of our stores, when spending £20 or more with us on Boxing Day.

"Shoppers just have to simply send us a private message on Facebook between December 26 2018 and January 11, 2019, with a picture of their parking receipt and Boxing Day purchase receipts from any store in the centre.”

Victoria Shopping Centre’s late night Christmas shopping will run every Thursday until 8pm from December 6-20.

