Bank millions enable prop firm to expand

One of the UK’s leading event and party prop suppliers has expanded into new premises thanks to a multi-million pound funding package.

Event Prop Hire, founded in 2003 by Rosie Ellis and Matt East, manufactures and supplies props to the themed events industry, and after years of strong growth and rising demand, it had outgrown its previous premises in York.

The company bought the new 142,000 sq ft property, at Thorpe Arch Estate near Wetherby, for a seven-figure sum made possible by HSBC.

The new site includes office space for the business’s sales and administration teams, storage facilities and a production facility. The investment will allow the firm to expand its workforce and grow its range of products.

It will also provide sufficient space for Event Prop Hire’s prop-manufacturing facility, which includes joinery workshop, sculpting machinery as well as a design and print studio.

Director Rosie Ellis said: “From humble beginnings with just two people, we now employ over 70 people across two sites in Yorkshire and London.

“These new premises have given us the capacity needed to grow our client base and continue to supply the industry with visually outstanding event theming and props.”

Simon Worthington, HSBC’s regional relationship manager, said: “It is often lack of space that holds back businesses from growing, however with much larger new premises Event Prop Hire has an excellent foundation on which to win new customers and expand its team.”