Award hat-trick for Harrogate Water

Harrogate Water has been awarded three supplier-of-the-year ‘Oscars’ – including overall Supply Partner of the Year – by food-service giant Brakes.

The business also won the Brakes Service Partner award with a service level of 99.8 per cent and the Brakes Sustainability Partner award.

Brakes is the market leader in UK foodservice, operating from multiple sites all over the UK and Ireland. Customers include thousands of schools, contract caterers, hospitals, hotels and restaurants. It is part of Sysco Corporation, the largest global distributor of food and related products to the food-service and marketplace.

Brakes described Harrogate Water as a true partner “standing head and shoulders” in the natural source water category.

Harrogate Water CEO James Cain said: “Brakes have over 700 suppliers and to achieve these results is nothing short of remarkable. As always, it’s a huge testament to our team and the hard work of everybody across the business.

”I feel immensely proud of these achievements and I’m delighted for all my colleagues and for our business – it’s a such a huge accolade.

“Care for the environment is in our DNA at Harrogate Water and so the award for CSR and Environmental Sustainability makes us immensely proud. It follows another year of industry-leading initiatives, including the use of more than 50 per cent UK-sourced recycled material in our PET bottles and our ongoing partnerships with Keep Britain Tidy and Pump Aid.”

Harrogate Water has been zero-to-landfill for a decade, uses 50 per cent recycled content in its PET and glass bottles, and campaigns with Keep Britain Tidy, urging consumers to ‘Twist it. Cap it. Recycle it’.

The company has raised more than £2m for Pump Aid, since launching its Thirsty Planet brand in 2007, helping provide communities in sub-Saharan Africa with improved sanitation and secure safe water sources.