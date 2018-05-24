Architects celebrate 60 years of success

Employees and clients of an award-winning architects’ practice in Aberford, south of Wetherby, will be celebrating tomorrow when they mark the firm’s 60th anniversary.

Pearce Bottomley Architects are holding a day of celebration on Friday, when specially invited guests will join the 14-strong team for afternoon tea and the opportunity to toast 60 years in business.

There will also be a charity raffle in aid of St George’s Crypt, the Leeds homelessness charity, the Alzheimer’s Society, and Saxton Cricket Club, where the event will be held.

“Reaching 60 is a tremend-ous achievement and we are really looking forward to mark-

ing this milestone,” said practice manager Sally Beeden.

“We have seen and experienced a great deal of change over the years but, by remaining true to our roots while keeping our sights fixed firmly on the future, we have successfully stood the test of time and our exceptional team continues to carve out an enviable reputation as a leading force in the field of architecture.”

The practice, which offers a chartered architectural service with a specialism in conservation work, has combined its own heritage with a modern approach to create sensitive and sustainable development throughout the region.

Its work on the £1.65m conservation and extension of the Grade II-listed St Peter’s Church in Harrogate town centre saw the company scoop a Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors Pro Yorkshire Award in 2016. The project also received national attention when it appeared on Channel 4’s Great British Buildings – Restoration of the Year programme.

Its work to extend the 17th-century parish church at Fewston, near Harrogate, to create the Washburn Heritage Centre, which promotes the unique history and culture of the Washburn Valley, won recognition in the Royal Institute of British Architects’ Northern Network Awards in 2011.

Pearce Bottomley is currently taking part in the Architecture Leeds exhibition at the Victoria Gate shopping centre, organised by the Leeds Society of Architects and RIBA Yorkshire.