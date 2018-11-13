Approved: More luxury homes for Harrogate

A luxury home firm is promoting its new development near Harrogate after winning planning permission.

Local property developer Harron Homes have had planning permission granted for their latest development at Killinghall.

Harron Homes’ new flagship development will comprise of 75 homes, including two, three, four and five bedroom properties, both semi-detached and detached.

Named Kings Croft development, the developer boasts the new homes will be "truly fit for royalty, as every single home boasts luxurious design features."

Katie Charlesworth, director of sales and marketing at Harron Homes Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted that planning permission has been accepted for our Kings Croft development, and we are really excited to become a part of this fantastic community.

“Harrogate is one of the most beautiful and idyllic areas in the whole country, and we are sure that our properties will be a perfect fit for the spa town.”

Estgblished in 1992, Harron Homes says it prids itself in laying the foundations for the perfect family home and delivering innovative designs for over a quarter of a century.

It says: "Each Harron Home offers a high-end specification as standard, however this development is set to boast even more of those every day must have luxury touches."

