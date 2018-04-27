6 ideal jobs currently on offer in Yorkshire if you hate working in an office

Thinking of making a career change?

These seven jobs currently on offer are ideally suited for anyone who hates being confined to an office all day.

Part-time Garden Guide, York Museums Trust

Do you love practical, outdoor work?

York Museum Gardens are hunting for a confident and outgoing individual with a keen interest in horticulture, history or archeology, and a passion to share it with others in this front of house role.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Pig Breeding Herd Stocksperson, Ian Mosey Ltd

Working at an outdoor breeding unit near Hovingham, this role required being actively involved in all areas of pig breeding, including feeding, serving and handling, as well assisting with maintenance of the site.

A keen interest in and concern for welfare of livestock is desirable, as well as previous experience in a similar role.

Apply here: findmydreamjob.co.uk



Driver/Chauffeur, Sherwood Executive Cars

Want a job that offers ever changing scenery?

A Sherwood Executive Cars are recruiting for friendly individuals to join their team in Harrogate, assisting in chauffeuring customers across the country - ideal if you want a role that will keep you on the move.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Pasty Chef de Partie, Chef Results

If you're a bit of a whiz in the kitchen, put your culinary skills to the test as a Pastry Chef de Partie where you'll be tasked with producing an array of pastry items, desserts and delicious baked goods for an array of events.

Previous banqueting experience is essential for the role.

Apply here: caterer.com



Gardener, Mow Scarborough

Ideally suited for those who are happy to work outdoors in all weathers, this gardening role encompasses mowing, weeding, digging and raking, as part of a small maintenance team based in and around Scarborough.

A good knowledge or plants and weeds is beneficial for the position.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Portrait Photographer, MI&Co The Portrait Studio

Are you highly creative and love working with people?

This Shipley based photography studio are seeking a part-time portrait photograoher to join their team and assist in capturing images of familes of all ages, ensuring the customer recieves an exceptional fun experience.

It promises to be a very active role with plenty of running around the studio, so a good level of fitness is required.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk