£4.6million fund to deliver cycle paths and new roundabout in Harrogate

Residents in the west of Harrogate could see the results of a £4.6million transport improvements scheme as early as March next year.

North Yorkshire County Council’s Executive Member for Highways, Coun Don Mackenzie, has revealed that the authority was successful in a government bid to deliver upgrades along Otley Road and the west of the town.

With contributions from North Yorkshire, Harrogate Borough Council, and developers, the total package will deliver £4.6m for the improvements.

Among the planned upgrades are improvements to junctions on Otley Road including smart traffic lights, extra traffic lanes and better pedestrian crossings.

Coun Mackenzie said it was hoped these would begin by March 2018.

Only a few months later in July, it is hoped that work will start on an off-road cycle route along Otley Road, connecting Cardale Park with the Prince of Wales roundabout, to encourage ‘sustainable travel’ to and from work.

The plan should also provide ‘a safe link segregated from motor vehicles’ for those who already commute by bicycle.

The following year, the multimillion package promises further measure with the introduction of electric vehicle charging points at Cardale Park by May 2019.

In the same summer the fund is hoped to deliver a new roundabout at the Leeds Road/Burn Bridge Lane junction to improve safety and reduce queuing.

Improvements between the A61 at Buttersyke Bar and the west of Harrogate are also scheduled in the list.

