Bunting goes up to welcome Tour

The bunting is up on Pateley Bridge High Street thanks to the firefighters of Summerbridge Fire Station, writes columnist and Chamber of Commerce Chairman Keith Tordoff.

The firefighters put the bunting up last Tuesday evening having already worked a long day after dealing with a fire in the basement of a local accountancy firm on the High Street. The same crew who had been fighting the fire earlier in the day very kindly came to put the Union Jack bunting which zigzags across the High Street. The firefighters were helped by members of the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade, all got thoroughly wet as it rained throughout the course of the evening but spirits remained high with plenty of banter.

Cyclist Mark Cavendish with Sir Gary Verity and Christian Prudhomme, general director of the Tour de France, at a press conference at The Piece Hall, Halifax, to unveil the full route of the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire and Asda Women's Tour de Yorkshire. Picture Tony Johnson.

A banner was also put up by the firefighters at the top of the High Street welcoming visitors to Pateley Bridge. The banner is printed to highlight that Pateley Bridge is an award-winning High Street, the Sunday Times best places to live in the north of England for two years in a row and that it is a Yorkshire in bloom winner. As the saying goes if you’ve got it, flaunt it.

Still to be displayed on Pateley Bridge is a new arrival to the town - the ‘Y’ man - who will soon be seen standing on the cross bar of the large white bike that adorns the gable end of the building above where the public telephone on the High Street is situated.

The ‘Y’ man’s body is in the shape and style of the Yorkshire Rose. A yellow helicopter is to be put on the gable end of the building where the pet shop is. The helicopter represents this year’s main charity for the Tour De Yorkshire - the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Businesses on the High Street and in Kings Court have started to decorate their shops with bunting and bike related displays. The business decorations, bunting, the ‘Y’ man and the helicopter are all being put in place ready for the Tour de Yorkshire which comes down Pateley Bridge High Street on Sunday May 6.

All the preparations for the Tour De Yorkshire are also being put in place for a very special visit on Tuesday May 1. At 2pm on the Tuesday Mr Yorkshire himself Sir Gary Verity, accompanied by Christian Prudhomme, the main director of the Tour de France and Thomas Voeckler, the 2016 TDY winner, along with the press, are visiting Pateley Bridge to see for themselves the preparations the community are putting in place for this year’s race.

It would be fantastic to have as many people as possible to come along to the High Street to meet and give a warm welcome to the distinguished guests. I will be starting the guests ‘le tour’ at Fox’s Head Well where the art display says Pateley Bridge Welcomes You.

Kirsty Shepherd has been working hard to promote Pateley Bridge and has made a short video showing the approach to the town with the fantastic roadside display of daffodils and including the Pateley Bridge Welcomes You display on the top of Fox’s Head Well. Kirsty posted the video on the Pateley and Nidderdale Facebook page where it has been viewed thousands of times.

Talking of viewing, I mentioned last week that I would be able to give the date when the BBC are showing the programme about last year’s Pateley Bridge 1940s Weekend.

The program called A1 Britain’s Longest Road is to be shown on Friday May 4 featuring not only the Spitfire plane being transported to our event on the A1 road, but also WW2 decorated war veteran tank driver Norman Goostry who is a Pateley Bridge resident.

Weather permitting a Royal Air Force World War II Spitfire will be flying over Pateley Bridge 1940’s event on Saturday July 28.

One hundred years since the RAF was established and Pateley Bridge will be a small part of their centenary celebrations.