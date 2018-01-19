Buckingham Palace invite for Knaresborough man

One of the most dynamic forces in last year’s celebrations to mark the 300th anniversary of the birth of legendary Knaresborough figure John ‘Blind Jack’ Metcalfe has been invited to Buckingham Palace.

But former teacher Bernard Higgins insists the honour reflects the hard work of everyone involved in the Blind Jack of Knaresborough Tri-centennial Anniversary Committee.

He said: “I was incredibly humbled when I opened the official letter during Christmas week from the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire’s Office and read my name had been submitted for invitation to attend Her Majesty The Queen’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in May.

“But everyone single person on the committee was instrumental in achieving what we did last year.

“The planning itself took nearly two year and my wife Emma and family had to put up with a lot, too!”

A series of charity events to mark the legendary roadbuilder’s achievements was held throughout the year.

Perhaps the biggest was the successful bid to have part of the Knaresborough-Harrogate bypass renamed.