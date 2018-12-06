Breathtaking concert wows audiences in Ripon Organiser of the concert and conductor, Andrew Roberts, with a crowd of the children who performed in the concert. More than 250 schoolchildren from the Ripon area performed in a breathtaking carol concert on Monday. Every single child excelled and wowed the crowds with their moving and inspired performances inside the stunning Holy Trinity Church. Harrogate's Big Issue seller with multiple sclerosis 'overwhelmed' by donations to make his Christmas special Yorkshire Ripper case: Dales man's role in the police