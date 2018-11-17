Bramham trials sponsor signs up for three years

Yorkshire-based Equi-Trek has signed up for a further three years as title sponsors of the Bramham International Horse Trials.

The full luxury horse transportation Equi-Trek range will be at the heart of next year’s event on June 6-9.​

​And the showcase CCI4*-L winner will take away at cheque for over £5,750 but even more coveted is the brand new Equi-Trek Sonic 3.5 tonne horsebox that will be awarded to the winner for a whole year.

Mr Bramham himself, William Fox-Pitt, has been lucky to given the keys to a Sonic on two occasions and has now added one to his fleet of vehicles.

Equi-Trek’s Managing Director Tom Janion said: “Equi-trek is honoured to renew for a further three years of support at Bramham.

“We have a wonderful relationship with the team and showcasing our extensive range of trailers and horse boxes in the stunning parkland against the backdrop of Bramham Park alongside world class equestrian competition is perfect for us.

“We’re a proud Yorkshire brand and are equally proud to align with Yorkshire’s best loved equestrian celebration.”

The online Box Office for the 2019 event opens on December 1.

In celebration of the partnership news, Bramham and Equi-Trek have teamed up to bring fans an amazing competition.

Anyone who makes a ticket purchase between the box office opening and January 15 2019 will be entered into a prize draw to win a complementary weekend hire of an Equi-Trek Sonic horsebox, which at 3.5 tonnes, can be driven on a standard car licence. Terms and conditions apply.

Visit www.bramham-horse.co.uk to see what’s on offer.​