Bramham run open in bid to beat cancer

Groups and individuals are being urged to put their best foot forward by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s annual UKA licensed Bramham Park Fun Run in 2018.

Organised by a dedicated volunteer committee, the 5km and 10km run on Sunday September 30, which has raised over £200,000 for Cancer Research UK’s world class research in Leeds over the last 20 years, gives runners of all abilities the opportunity to come together to take part in an event at a fantastic historic location.

Liz Way, co-ordinator of the CRUK Leeds Action Team said: “We are so excited to bring back the event this year.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all the organisations who have helped us in our planning so far, we couldn’t do it without the generous support of so many people.

“With your help we will be able to raise as much money as possible for vital cancer research that is being done right here in Leeds.”

This year’s event aims to be bigger and better with lots of activities for participants, their family and friends to enjoy such as face painting, bouncy castle, a choice of refreshments and other family activities.

Money raised from the event will be helping life-saving research such as the work of Professor Maggie Knowles who is collecting blood tissue and urine samples from bladder cancer patients.

Entry to the run is £12 for adults, £8 for Under 16s and £25 for families (maximum two adults two children) and group discounts are also available. Entry forms at: www.bramhamparkfunrun.org.uk