Bramham aims to cut rubbish

Organisers of this year’s Equi-Trek Bramham International Horse Trials are aiming to make it the greenest in its 46-year history.

Working with the organisers behind Leeds Festival, held at Bramham Park in August, a new supplier of bottled water for the concession stands and hospitality marquees has been sourced.

Made from PLA, an organic compound made from dextrose derived from field corn, the bottles are chemical and toxin free. In industrial facilities, the bottles will decompose in around six months or in a well-managed home compost heap in 12–24 months.

Concession outlets and catering suppliers, MPM Catering and Hughes Caterers have agreed not to use single use plastics like cutlery, straws and stirrers and to swap for more eco-friendly options.

Event Director Nicholas Pritchard said: “I’m privileged to work every day in this beautiful historic landscape and am passionate about preserving it so generations to come will be able to enjoy it as we have.

“All of us have a duty to look after the environment and if we all make a few changes, collectively there will be a positive impact. All our suppliers have been fantastic in helping to achieve our aim to reduce the environmental impact of the event; this is just a start and we’ll continue year on year with any changes which will help.”

All collected rubbish from the event, June 6-9, will be taken by Wetherby Skip Services to their depot and sorted by hand with recycling bound for Amey processing plant at Allerton Park.