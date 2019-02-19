Brackenwood, Kent Road, Harrogate - £375,000

This two-bedroomed duplex apartment is in an exclusive gated development in the Duchy area of Harrogate.

It has the benefit of a passenger lift as it is arranged over the second and third floor and includes two double bedrooms, house bathroom, en-suite, generous sitting room / dining room and well-equipped kitchen.

Brackenwood stands in generous communal gardens, accessed via an electrically operated gate. A driveway leads to a single garage at the rear of the building. Contact Verity Frearson on 01423 562531.