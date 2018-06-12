Bowie legend coming to Harrogate bar

A music legend will be mentioning The Beatles in Harrogate tomorrow night but his main focus will be on another act he produced - David Bowie.

The circumstance is latest Vinyl Session on Wednesday, June 13 at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House on Oxford Street which will culminate in a vinyl playback of all of Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.



Before that happens on state of the art vinyl hi-fi equipment, Ken Scott who co-produced Bowie's classic 1972 album, will talk about his outstanding musical career as engineer and producer for The Beatles, Elton John, George Harrison, Supertramp - and David Bowie.



Ken intends to also explain how certain key tracks came together in the studio, including the Moonage Daydream solo, Starman track by track and the vocal on Five Years.

Co-hosting will be Harrogate Advertiser features writer and Charm organiser Graham Chalmers who will give a profile of how the albums before and after developed.



Doors at the Starling barn area will open at 7pm and the event starts at 7.30pm with an introduction from Colin and the VS team.

Entry is free but booking is essential online.

All proceeds will go to Friends of Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity.