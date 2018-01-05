Boroughbridge shop calls for vigilance in town after Christmas Day burglary

A manager of a Boroughbridge shop has urged businesses in the area to be more vigilant after being burgled on Christmas Day.

Stock worth more than £500 was stolen from Vapour Worx on Boroughbridge High Street, and police were alerted to the incident when alarmed members of the public spotted a smashed shop window.

Since October last year eight burglaries in Boroughbridge have been reported to the police, and the managers of Vapour Worx fear that there will only be more incidents in town if traders do not show a united front and communicate regularly to identify threats to businesses.

In the early hours of December 27, police were called out again to a suspected burglary at the shop, but no entry had been gained. A manager of Vapour Worx - which only opened the week before Christmas, said while the burglary came as a shock, it is a reminder that even the quietest and most picturesque areas can be targeted.

Paul Blythe said: “There is only so much that the police can do. It’s up to us as businesses to work together to stop this happening and create awareness. We need to keep in touch and discuss ideas in terms of security, and it would be good to have regular meetings and more communication.

“Speaking to other businesses who have been targeted, they’ve just had enough.”

Mr Blythe has thought about establishing a scheme similar to other forms of neighbourhood and pub watch projects around the district, specifically for the business community, and has also thought about shops chipping in money to fund a security patrol.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The local policing team are committed to doing everything they can to deter and detect burglary in the area. Home and business owners can also play a part in making sure they don’t give thieves any opportunity by ensuring their properties are secure.”