Blue Peter TV role for Harrogate firm

One of Harrogate’s leading companies is to get a starring role on legendary children's TV show Blue Peter.

The broadcast on CBBC on Thursday, June 7 will feature Betty’s former chairman Jonathan Wild talking about his own children’s support for the environment and the firm’s work to preserve and plant woodland in UK and round the world.

Samantha Gibson, Bettys ethical projects officer, said: “We recently welcomed presenters Lindsey and Radzi from Blue Peter to our Trees for Life woodland at the RHS Garden Harlow Carr to tell them about how Blue Peter inspired our tree planting and protection work around the world.

“Bettys family member and former chairman Jonathan Wild spoke to them about how an episode on deforestation made his children, Chloe and Daniel, eager to help protect the environment and for the first tree to be planted back in 1990.”

This week’s Blue Peter episode, which will air this Thursday, June 7 at 5.30pm, isn’t the first time Bettys has appeared on the show.

The Blue Peter crew also helped Bettys plant its three millionth tree at the RHS Garden Harlow Carr in 2007.

Their latest appearance will see Blue Peter return to the RHS and Bettys woodland to build a special willow Blue Peter Ship to celebrate thirty years of the Blue Peter Green Badge which is awarded for contributions with an environmental theme.