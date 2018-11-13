Blazing beacon joins tribute

The Queen’s representative lighting a beacon of tribute and hope on top of Barwick’s ancient Hall Tower Hill brought Remembrance Sunday in Barwick and Scholes to a dramatic climax.

Major Stan Hardy, a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, performed the ceremony during an event organised and funded by Barwick and Scholes Parish Council.

The beacon was among more than a thousand lit at 7pm in communities across the country to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armistice.

Attended by hundreds of Barwick and Scholes residents, the event began with a parade of seven Royal British Legion standards.

The choir of All Saints’ Church, Barwick, sang some of the best known songs associated with the 1914-18 world war and further music was performed by the Chris Berry Group.

A theatrical cameo depicting the horror and ultimate sacrifice of a British soldier fighting in the trenches of France or Belgium was performed.

A bugler then played the Last Post and, after a minute’s silence, sounded Reveille.

A Scots Piper then played a haunting lament before the beacon was lit.

The event ended with a colourful firework display.

Earlier, Remembrance Sunday parades, services and the solemn laying of wreaths were well supported by local people at churches and war memorials in both villages.

Children and young people from uniformed organisations proudly marching behind the British Legion standard.

Wreaths were placed by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant on behalf of the Queen, Coun Matthew Robinson for Leeds City Council and, on behalf of villagers, by Coun Claire Hassell, who chairs Barwick and Scholes parish council. Wreaths were also laid by many other organisations.

Coun Hassell told the Wetherby News: “The day was very memorable, a fitting remembrance for the men of Scholes and Barwick who gave their lives in World War One and the wars that followed.”

He added: “I would like to thank the large number of residents who joined in The Beacon of Light event and, on their behalf, to thank the team who worked hard producing it.”