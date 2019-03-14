Bishopton vets celebrate 75th landmark

Bishopton Veterinary Group is celebrating a significant milestone this year – its 75th anniversary.

The 75th anniversary celebrations were kick-started with a Diamond Ball which was attended by staff along with current and retired partners.

Celebrations also took place with Mrs Grundy, a retired employee, who worked at Bishopton many years ago.

Today’s practice was first founded by Ronald Wood MRCVS back in 1943.

Partner Nigel Woolfenden said: “We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone and are thrilled to be able to celebrate with our valued clients, employees, partners and friends.

“The past 75 years have seen massive changes within our profession and Bishopton Vets has risen to the challenge to become the forward-thinking business it is today.

“We look forward to continue to develop our relationship with our community in the future.”