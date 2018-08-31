Big screen & more when Harrogate hosts world cycling event!

Major plans for Harrogate to host a feast of entertainment when one of the world's biggest cycling events come to town next year have been revealed.

Thousands of visitors are expected when Harrogate will be the main competition town and finish location for each race in the nine-day long UCI Road World Championships in 2019.

Now it has also been confirmed Cycle Expo Yorkshire is to move its 2019 event to September 21-23 September to coincide with the first weekend of the event.

Expo Yorkshire will boast a number of races, competitions and exhibitors covering all cycling disciplines, from BMX and freestyle, to road racing and cross country.

With a mountain woodland track, a kids GoRide Zone, and several expansive demo areas, the aim is to cater for cycling enthusiasts of all ages, abilities and disciplines.

The Expo will offer great entertainment and a plethora of exhibitors and will also transmit live, big screen action from the races during its opening days.

An affiliated event of the UCI Road World Championships in 2019, the news will also further cement Yorkshire, and Harrogate's position as a world-renowned cycling destination.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive at Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “We’re working hard to deliver the most inclusive UCI Road World Championships ever and hosting the Cycle Expo Yorkshire whilst next year’s racing is on will be an added bonus to the millions of fans who are set to descend on the county for this once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Andy Hindley, chief executive of Yorkshire 2019, said: “The UCI Road World Championships is already generating huge anticipation both in Yorkshire and across the country.

"We are thrilled that Cycle Expo Yorkshire is working in partnership with us. It’s going to ensure that the opening weekend of the championships is a fantastic festival of cycling."



A partnership between Welcome to Yorkshire and Leeds-based marketing and events specialists, XSEM, Harrogate is to get a taste of the action in advance when Cycle Expo Yorkshire 2018, comes to Harrogate’s Yorkshire Event Centre from October 12-14 this year.



A total of 20,000 cycling enthusiasts are expected to attend October's event which will include the return of Cycle Expo Yorkshire ambassador Lizzie Deignan in her much anticipated competitive comeback, following the announcement earlier this year that she was taking a break from the sport due to the pending arrival of her first child.

Tickets for Cycle Expo Yorkshire are on sale now. Companies interested in exhibiting can also get further information at www.cycleexpo.co.uk.

Further information on the 2019 UCI Road World Championships is available at worlds.yorkshire.com

