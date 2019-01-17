Best Harrogate gig of year - and it's only early 2019

Looking ahead to 2019 in Harrogate, the year promises to be a vintage one for live music.

A double bill to die for will take place at The Ivory bar on Saturday, February 23 when two number one acts that bring high quality to a contemporary mix of country, pop, rock and Americana.

Headlining will be The Southern Companion who are bringing their Shine A Little Light Tour to Harrogate buoyed by their iTunes country chart-topping Songbird single.

Support comes from talented Harrogate singer Holly Rose Webber whose Nashville Sessions EP achieved the same feat recently.

Harrogate village attracts world’s biggest music acts



A six-piece outfit based in Britain, The Southern Companion won the British Country Music Association Band of The Year award in 2017.

Described as being for “fans of Tom Petty, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton and Black Crowes,” the individual band members had played together on and off for over 20 years in various projects before eventually getting together to create their acclaimed debut album 1000 Days of Rain in 2015.

Having also served as session musicians for famous acts such as Tom Jones, Rumer, James Morrison and Lana Del Ray, their list of influences is long and wide, from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers to Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Ryan Adams to The Allman Brothers.

As for Holly Rose Webber, anyone who has already seen her live will know what a naturally rootsy, powerful and passionate singer she is.

Her recent chart-topping The Nashville Sessions EP saw Holly working in US studios with Grammy Award-winning producer Ray Kennedy on her own impressive songs such as Love Ain’t Enough at Room & Board Studio in the heart of the US state of Tennessee.

Music is in the soulful Holly’s blood and she started young.

Her father is Harrogate music legend Roy Webber of Wally fame, and she actually recorded her first EP aged just 15.

Holly will be accompanied by her band at The Ivory show.

Doors will open at 7.45pm. The gig will runs from 8pm to 11pm.

Public to get say on Harrogate traffic - but relief road idea "surreal" claim