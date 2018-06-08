Award-winning barn and former concert venue up for sale

A 200-year-old barn at Thornthwaite which boasts a 1,000 pipe organ and a Civic Trust award to boot, has gone up for sale.

The original barn conversion, Keldwick, was featured in the press as a house ‘converted to music’, winning a Civic Trust award in 1975.

It has not just been a home for the current owners – it has been a studio and concert venue.

The current owners have also added a 998 pipe organ to the attic space.

It is set in the heart of the quiet and peaceful hamlet of Thornthwaite with far reaching countryside views while being a short drive from the A59 to Harrogate and Skipton.

The stone barn was converted by Mrs Chris Ramsey in 1975 and claimed a rare distinction that year – a Civic Trust house and cottage award that year – an unusual accolade for a mere barn.

Jean Gilbert, sales negotaitor for agents Verity Frearson, said: “It is now with great reluctance that the owners have decided to sell after more than 30 years and move to something smaller now that their family have flown the nest.”

This most impressive home, designed by Skipton architect James Wales, caters for a family, featuring an open-plan dining kitchen with large larder, garden room, imposing rafter high hall with double-storey arch window, sitting room, study and cloakroom.

The gallery landing extends the full length of the hall and links the first-floor rooms, comprising master bedroom with en-suite shower room, three further bedrooms and house bathroom.

It is on the market for £775,000.