Artwork in frame to raise cash for project

Ripon Cathedral in the Frame art exhibition opened its doors last Thursday (May 24) for a special preview evening.

There was a buzz of excitement about the building, with lots of paintings being sold, helping to turn old art into a new build.

Guests enjoyed wine, nibbles and musical entertainment by the Ripon Cathedral Youth Choir, conducted by Aoife O’Connell, signing development leader at Ripon Cathedral, and accompanied by Tim Harper, assistant music director.

Adam Schoon was also a hit with the guests, regaling entertaining stories of his time on the BBC Antiques Roadshow and sharing his wealth of knowledge.

The Dean, the Very Rev John Dobson, also said a few words about the future vision of Ripon Cathedral and how the main aim of Ripon Cathedral in the Frame is to help turn old art into a new build as part of the Ripon Cathedral Renewed project. He went on to say that much work has already been done for the scheme.

The art exhibition is open to the public between 10am and 4pm every day until Sunday (3 June).